AutoNation, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$206.64’, now 6.9% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AN) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $240.00 and $190.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $206.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $193.36 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 6.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $180.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of 7.42B. The stock price is currently at: $189.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,926,516,354 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.22, revenue per share of $660.87 and a 6.63% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.