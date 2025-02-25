AutoNation, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$207.09’, now 13.9% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. with ticker code (AN) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $240.00 and $190.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $207.09. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $181.82 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 13.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and the 200 day MA is $172.05. The market capitalization for the company is 7.13B. The stock price is currently at: $182.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,121,185,789 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.78, revenue per share of $660.87 and a 6.63% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.