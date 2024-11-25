Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AstraZeneca plc 33.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

AstraZeneca plc with ticker (LON:AZN) now has a potential upside of 33.5% according to JP Morgan.

AZN.L

JP Morgan set a target price of 14,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AstraZeneca plc share price of 10,484 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 33.5%. Trading has ranged between 9,461 (52 week low) and 13,388 (52 week high) with an average of 2,836,425 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £162,718,308,500.

AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory and immunology and vaccines and immune therapies. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its biopharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its investigational vaccine candidate IVX-A12, which targets both respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus. Its oncology candidate includes FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, which is in a Phase II trial. It also discovers, develops, and manufactures T-cell receptor therapies. Its Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    AstraZeneca plc 38.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    AstraZeneca

    AstraZeneca Plc expands US R&D and manufacturing footprint with $3.5b investment

    AstraZeneca Plc commits $3.5 billion to boost US research and manufacturing by 2026, creating jobs and expanding its innovation footprint.
    AstraZeneca

    AstraZeneca Plc Tezspire meets primary endpoints in WAYPOINT trial

    AstraZeneca and Amgen's Tezspire shows promise in reducing nasal polyp size and congestion, offering hope for chronic rhinosinusitis patients.
    AstraZeneca

    AstraZeneca’s Wainzua recommended for approval in the UK

    AstraZeneca's Wainzua gains CHMP backing for EU approval in treating ATTRv-PN, marking a potential breakthrough with self-administered therapy.
    AstraZeneca

    AstraZeneca’s Fasenra approved in the US for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Broker Ratings

    AstraZeneca plc -12.4% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.