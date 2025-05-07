Follow us on:

Vodafone Group Plc CFO Luka Mucic to leave for Vonovia CEO role

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced that Luka Mucic will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as Executive Director of the Board, no later than early 2026 to pursue an external opportunity as the Chief Executive Officer of Vonovia SE, a DAX 40 company.

A rigorous search is being conducted, with an update to be provided in due course.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO said: “I would like to thank Luka for his commitment to Vodafone during this first stage of our transformation. During his time with us he has played a key part in resetting our capital allocation priorities and enhancing our focus on operational excellence. I wish him the very best for the next phase of his career as a CEO back in his homeland.”

Luka Mucic said: “Over the last two years, Vodafone has undergone a wide-reaching transformation programme to reshape our portfolio, simplify our organisation, and refocus on our customers and operational excellence. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the whole Vodafone team. Whilst I look forward to the next step in my career back in my native Germany, it has been rewarding to help shape the transformation and I have the utmost confidence of Vodafone’s future success.”

