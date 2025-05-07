Rentokil Initial Plc begins search for new CEO as Andy Ransom set to retire

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO, NYSE: RTO) has announced that Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, is to retire by the time of the 2026 AGM. After 17 years on the Board, 12 of which as Chief Executive, both the Board and Andy agree that the time is right and the search for a successor is already underway, led by Richard Solomons, Chair.

Richard Solomons, Chair, said: “Andy has created a global leader in Pest Control and the Board thanks him for his outstanding contribution. Rentokil Initial is well placed within an industry that has attractive and sustainable growth drivers. The Company has exceptional long term growth prospects but short term our priority is on turning around the underperforming North American business. Andy is very focused on this task and will ensure a smooth handover when a new Chief Executive is appointed.”

Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, said: “It has been a great privilege to lead the growth of Rentokil Initial as Chief Executive over the last 12 years and to establish it as a global leader in Pest Control. I look forward to working with my successor in due course to ensure a successful transition. For now, I am focused on executing our growth plans in our North America business and expanding in our target markets around the world, so as to leave the Company in the best possible shape for the future. I would like to place on record my thanks to the tens of thousands of colleagues whose hard work and commitment underpin both the many achievements over the last few years and the great potential the Company has today.”