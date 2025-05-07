Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rentokil Initial Plc begins search for new CEO as Andy Ransom set to retire

Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO, NYSE: RTO) has announced that Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, is to retire by the time of the 2026 AGM. After 17 years on the Board, 12 of which as Chief Executive, both the Board and Andy agree that the time is right and the search for a successor is already underway, led by Richard Solomons, Chair.

Richard Solomons, Chair, said:

“Andy has created a global leader in Pest Control and the Board thanks him for his outstanding contribution. Rentokil Initial is well placed within an industry that has attractive and sustainable growth drivers. The Company has exceptional long term growth prospects but short term our priority is on turning around the underperforming North American business. Andy is very focused on this task and will ensure a smooth handover when a new Chief Executive is appointed.”

Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, said:

“It has been a great privilege to lead the growth of Rentokil Initial as Chief Executive over the last 12 years and to establish it as a global leader in Pest Control. I look forward to working with my successor in due course to ensure a successful transition. For now, I am focused on executing our growth plans in our North America business and expanding in our target markets around the world, so as to leave the Company in the best possible shape for the future. I would like to place on record my thanks to the tens of thousands of colleagues whose hard work and commitment underpin both the many achievements over the last few years and the great potential the Company has today.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 9.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 9.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 25.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 20.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 10.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 23.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.