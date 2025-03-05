Assurant, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$232.60’, now 10.8% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AIZ) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $220.00 with the average share target price sitting at $232.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $209.92 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $209.66 and the 200 day MA is $193.92. The market cap for the company is 10.47B. The current share price for the company is: $206.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,601,459,413 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.52, revenue per share of $227.40 and a 1.89% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).