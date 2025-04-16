Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Stock: Evaluating a Potential 17.34% Upside Amid Strong Financial Footing

Broker Ratings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a stalwart in the insurance sector, presents a compelling investment opportunity with a potential upside of 17.34%, according to analyst ratings. As a key player in the Financial Services sector, specifically within the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, Assurant boasts a robust market capitalization of $9.86 billion, underscoring its prominence in the industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Assurant has been a dependable name since 1892, providing a wide array of protection services across the globe.

Currently trading at $193.80, Assurant’s stock price hovers close to the lower end of its 52-week range of $161.28 to $228.68. This positions the stock as an attractive buy for investors looking to capitalize on its growth potential. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 10.03 is indicative of a favorable valuation compared to its peers, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Despite a slight recent price decline of 0.01%, Assurant’s performance metrics paint a promising picture. The company has achieved a revenue growth of 4.10%, supported by an impressive earnings per share (EPS) of 14.46. Furthermore, with a return on equity of 15.33%, Assurant demonstrates efficient management of shareholders’ equity, enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

One of the standout elements of Assurant’s financial health is its free cash flow, which stands at a hefty $901 million. This robust cash flow not only supports the company’s ongoing operations but also provides a solid foundation for potential dividend increases or strategic investments. Currently, Assurant offers a dividend yield of 1.65% with a conservative payout ratio of 20.47%, indicating room for future dividend growth.

Analyst sentiment towards Assurant is overwhelmingly positive, with five buy ratings against only one hold and zero sell ratings. The target price range for the stock is set between $200.00 and $250.00, with an average target of $227.40, reinforcing the potential for significant price appreciation.

From a technical standpoint, Assurant’s stock is slightly above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are at $204.93 and $198.99 respectively. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 71.67 suggests the stock may be approaching overbought territory, warranting cautious optimism. Investors should also consider the MACD and signal line, which currently indicate a bearish crossover, a signal that could suggest a short-term correction.

Assurant’s operations are divided into two main segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment is a major revenue driver, offering mobile device solutions, service contracts for consumer electronics, and vehicle protection services. Meanwhile, the Global Housing segment provides a variety of insurance products including lender-placed and renters insurance, catering to homeowners and renters alike.

Given its solid financial standing, promising growth metrics, and favorable analyst sentiments, Assurant, Inc. presents a viable investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the insurance sector. As with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider market conditions, but Assurant’s strong fundamentals and potential upside make it a stock worth watching closely.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fidelity National Information S (FIS): A 20% Upside Opportunity with a Strong Technological Foothold

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD): A 48% Upside Potential Beckons Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX): A 21.35% Potential Upside Awaits Investors in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    FMC Corporation (FMC): Is This Agricultural Giant Ready for a Rebound with 28% Potential Upside?

    Broker Ratings

    The Campbell’s Company (CPB): Unpacking a 14.48% Upside Potential in the Consumer Defensive Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): A 22% Upside Potential for Tech-Savvy Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.