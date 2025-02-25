Assurant, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$233.60’, now 15.2% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. with ticker code (AIZ) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $250.00 and $223.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $233.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $202.80 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $210.54 while the 200 day moving average is $193.15. The market capitalization for the company is 10.31B. The current share price for the company is: $203.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,878,443,707 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.04, revenue per share of $227.40 and a 1.89% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).