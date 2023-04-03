Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Assurant – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Assurant with ticker code (AIZ) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 170 and 133 calculating the average target price we see $157.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $118.65 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 33.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and the 200 day moving average is $142.43. The market capitalization for the company is $6,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $8,451m based on the market consensus.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.33% with the ex dividend date set at 24-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.78, revenue per share of 187.47 and a 0.97% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

