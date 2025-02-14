Assurant, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.9% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. with ticker code (AIZ) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $212.00 with the average target price sitting at $230.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $207.35 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.9%. The day 50 moving average is $213.28 while the 200 day moving average is $192.38. The market capitalization for the company is 10.67B. Currently the stock stands at: $208.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,834,218,363 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.39, revenue per share of $223.62 and a 1.87% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).