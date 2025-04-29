Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Asian markets gain as key earnings loom

Fidelity

Asian stock markets advanced on Tuesday, offering investors a steadier landscape amid persistent global trade tensions. The latest movements extended a period of relative calm, even as the spectre of further U.S. tariffs continued to weigh on sentiment.

Investor confidence in the region took its lead from Wall Street, where the major U.S. indices closed Monday with only marginal changes. This pause comes ahead of a significant week featuring a raft of corporate earnings and economic data poised to inject renewed volatility into the markets.

In Asia, with Tokyo markets closed for a public holiday, trading attention focused on Hong Kong and Shanghai. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by a confident 0.5% to settle at 22,070.23, while the Shanghai Composite showed resilience, slipping just 0.1% to 3,286.49 after fluctuating between minor gains and losses throughout the day.

Momentum was also positive elsewhere in the region. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.8% to 2,568.62, driven by strength across multiple sectors. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 matched that performance, climbing 0.8% to 8,061.90, reflecting a broad-based optimism. Taiwan’s Taiex followed suit, adding 0.5% and underlining a cautious yet determined investor mood.

U.S. futures moved modestly higher during overnight trading, while oil prices showed a slight easing, contributing to the day’s tempered yet constructive tone across global markets.

Trading volumes remained notably light for a second consecutive session, offering a breather after weeks of sharp fluctuations driven by speculation over U.S. trade policy. Investors have found a degree of relief in this quieter phase, although the underlying concerns have not disappeared. Negotiations between Washington and Beijing remain stalled, with both sides insisting that concessions must come from the other party first.

Despite the backdrop of trade uncertainty, the current market resilience highlights a growing focus among investors on fundamentals, earnings strength and macroeconomic health, rather than solely reacting to political developments. This more measured approach could serve as a stabilising force in the coming sessions as fresh data points reshape the narrative.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Trust surpasses benchmark with 3.7% annual share price gain

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) navigated the market in March 2025, achieving a 1.5% NAV increase and strategic portfolio insights.
Fidelity

Value in plain sight across Asia’s overlooked markets

Explore how disciplined stock pickers are uncovering undervalued opportunities in Asia’s markets, focusing on China and Indonesia for long-term growth.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values outperforms index as China exposure drives gains

Explore Fidelity Asian Values plc's February 2025 update, highlighting its strong NAV performance, strategic investments, and insights into market trends in Asia.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values HY Results: Attractive future Return on Equity of stocks

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) achieved a NAV total return of +3.2% in its latest half-yearly results, outpacing the MSCI Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values factsheet shows 12 month NAV gains on index

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) reported a strong 9.1% NAV increase for January 2025, showcasing its strategic focus on undervalued Asian markets.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values Factsheet December 2024

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) navigated market dynamics in 2024, focusing on strategic stock selection in Asia's growing economies.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.