Asian markets gain as key earnings loom

Asian stock markets advanced on Tuesday, offering investors a steadier landscape amid persistent global trade tensions. The latest movements extended a period of relative calm, even as the spectre of further U.S. tariffs continued to weigh on sentiment.

Investor confidence in the region took its lead from Wall Street, where the major U.S. indices closed Monday with only marginal changes. This pause comes ahead of a significant week featuring a raft of corporate earnings and economic data poised to inject renewed volatility into the markets.

In Asia, with Tokyo markets closed for a public holiday, trading attention focused on Hong Kong and Shanghai. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by a confident 0.5% to settle at 22,070.23, while the Shanghai Composite showed resilience, slipping just 0.1% to 3,286.49 after fluctuating between minor gains and losses throughout the day.

Momentum was also positive elsewhere in the region. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.8% to 2,568.62, driven by strength across multiple sectors. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 matched that performance, climbing 0.8% to 8,061.90, reflecting a broad-based optimism. Taiwan’s Taiex followed suit, adding 0.5% and underlining a cautious yet determined investor mood.

U.S. futures moved modestly higher during overnight trading, while oil prices showed a slight easing, contributing to the day’s tempered yet constructive tone across global markets.

Trading volumes remained notably light for a second consecutive session, offering a breather after weeks of sharp fluctuations driven by speculation over U.S. trade policy. Investors have found a degree of relief in this quieter phase, although the underlying concerns have not disappeared. Negotiations between Washington and Beijing remain stalled, with both sides insisting that concessions must come from the other party first.

Despite the backdrop of trade uncertainty, the current market resilience highlights a growing focus among investors on fundamentals, earnings strength and macroeconomic health, rather than solely reacting to political developments. This more measured approach could serve as a stabilising force in the coming sessions as fresh data points reshape the narrative.

