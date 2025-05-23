Asia’s market momentum surges as US yields retreat

Asian equities rallied as cooling U.S. Treasury yields reignited global risk appetite, sending key indices across the region into positive territory. This shift signals renewed investor momentum, with sectors from technology to financials leading the rebound.

The Hang Seng Index rose approximately 0.6%, marking its best performance in nearly two months. Driving the upswing were electric vehicle and tech stocks, with companies like Li Auto, BYD, Tencent and Alibaba posting healthy gains. Confidence was bolstered by optimism that the recent pressures on borrowing costs may be easing, encouraging capital back into growth-sensitive sectors.

India’s markets also bounced back. The Nifty snapped a three-day losing streak with a gain of over 1%, while the Sensex advanced around 0.5%. The turnaround was powered by strength in IT and consumer discretionary names, offsetting earlier weakness in the pharmaceutical sector. Sun Pharma weighed on the index after issuing a softer revenue outlook, but the broader mood remained upbeat.

In South Korea, the Kospi added nearly 0.9%, supported by advances in biotech and aerospace. Australia’s ASX 200 moved 0.5% higher, with banking stocks leading the charge as dovish commentary from the central bank hinted at a more patient policy stance.

Japan’s markets were a notable outlier, with the Nikkei slipping about 0.6%. This dip was largely due to yen appreciation, which dented sentiment for exporters. The currency strengthened on signs of rising domestic inflation, with April’s core CPI coming in above expectations, heightening speculation that the Bank of Japan may need to step away from its ultra-loose policies.

A major factor underpinning Asia’s gains was the softening in U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark fell to 4.52%, while the 30-year dropped just above 5%. This decline eased fears of a prolonged spike in funding costs, after recent stress linked to fiscal worries and sovereign credit concerns. Shorter-dated yields, such as the 2-year, also edged down, suggesting market expectations of aggressive monetary tightening are starting to ease.

Currency markets reflected the improved sentiment. The U.S. dollar lost ground, slipping against a basket of peers. The Indian rupee firmed by 0.2%, while other Asian currencies also strengthened, helped by calmer bond markets and reduced capital flight.

Investors are now watching for confirmation that this rally is sustainable. Much will hinge on inflation trends in Japan, policy moves in India, and global signals from the Federal Reserve. However, today’s action suggests markets may be recalibrating after weeks of volatility.

Today’s rally across Asia underscores a vital shift: global markets are regaining composure as U.S. bond yields stabilise. This renewed calm is allowing equity investors to focus on earnings potential and sector leadership rather than macro uncertainty. From Hong Kong to Sydney, investor sentiment is turning positive as policy outlooks settle and growth prospects brighten.

