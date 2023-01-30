Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Artificial Skin Sensitivity Exceeds Human Skin

Artificial Skin

Recent developments in the field of robotics and virtual environments have enabled researchers to create a new type of artificial skin with sensing capabilities that surpass those of human skin. This artificial skin, created by a team at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, is able to detect direct pressure, as well as objects that are close to it.

The artificial skin is composed of a porous, spongy layer soaked with a salty liquid, sandwiched between two fabric electrode layers embedded with nickel. This low-cost and easily scalable material is both bendy and conductive, and reacts to pressure by inducing a change in capacitance, producing an electric signal.

The design of the device also generates a “fringing electric field” around the edge of the skin which can sense when objects are close and discern the material they are made of. This has implications for robotic perception technologies, control interface games and prosthetics. In their experiment, users were able to play Pac-Man by interacting with a panel of the artificial skin.

The results of the study demonstrate that artificial skin is a promising technology that could enable devices to interact with their environment in a more sensitive way. Further research is necessary to explore the potential applications of this technology.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.