Wealth Knight Global Discloses 1.10% Stake in Alphawave IP Group

Wealth Knight Global Limited has disclosed a holding of 8,533,137 ordinary shares in Alphawave IP Group PLC (LON:AWE), representing approximately 1.10% of the company’s issued share capital.

The disclosure was made under Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code and reflects the company’s position as of 11 August 2025. No additional parties to the offer were referenced in the filing, and Wealth Knight Global is not acting on behalf of any other entity in relation to this disclosure.

According to the notification, Wealth Knight Global holds the stated interest in ordinary 1 pence shares of Alphawave IP Group. The firm does not hold any cash-settled or stock-settled derivative positions and has not entered into any agreements to purchase or sell additional relevant securities beyond the disclosed holdings.

The disclosure also included a transaction involving the sale of 5,895 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 1.7717 per unit. No other dealings were reported, and no rights to subscribe for new securities exist.

Wealth Knight Global confirmed that there are no indemnity or option arrangements, or any other agreements or understandings, relating to Alphawave IP Group securities that would induce dealings or affect voting rights. Furthermore, there are no arrangements or understandings related to options or derivatives concerning the company’s shares.

The disclosure was made public on 13 August 2025 by Celia, a representative of Wealth Knight Global Limited.

