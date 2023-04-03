Arrow Electronics – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.0% Upside Potential

Arrow Electronics which can be found using ticker (ARW) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 150 and 100 with the average target price sitting at $128.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $122.50 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 5.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $120.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7,278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.arrow.com

The potential market cap would be $7,645m based on the market consensus.

Arrow Electronics provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.62, revenue per share of 572.57 and a 6.28% return on assets.