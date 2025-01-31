Arrow Electronics, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

Arrow Electronics, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ARW) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $141.10 and $100.00 and has a mean target at $128.18. Now with the previous closing price of $117.64 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is $116.87 and the 200 day moving average is $124.93. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.15B. The stock price is currently at: $117.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,704,538,131 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.01, revenue per share of $530.53 and a 3.15% return on assets.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Its segments include the global components business and the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business. The global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS portfolio of computing solutions includes cloud and security. Global ECS provides cloud solutions to businesses through ArrowSphere, a cloud marketplace and management platform. It maintains over 220 sales facilities and 43 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 90 countries. Both its segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.