Arrow Electronics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$118.22’, now 6.6% Upside Potential

Arrow Electronics, Inc. with ticker code (ARW) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $141.10 and $98.00 with the average share target price sitting at $118.22. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $110.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is $114.85 and the 200 day moving average is $123.95. The company has a market cap of 5.84B. Currently the stock stands at: $111.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,223,434,887 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.35, revenue per share of $524.07 and a 2.57% return on assets.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Its segments include the global components business and the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business. The global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS portfolio of computing solutions includes cloud and security. Global ECS provides cloud solutions to businesses through ArrowSphere, a cloud marketplace and management platform. It maintains over 220 sales facilities and 43 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 90 countries. Both its segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

