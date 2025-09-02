Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that it has signed a new therapeutic development agreement with Invizius, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on second-generation complement system therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases.

The complement system is a critical part of the immune response, but its dysregulation is implicated in a range of serious conditions. Current therapies often lack specificity and can result in significant side effects. The global market for complement-targeting therapies was valued at US$7.1 billion in 2024, highlighting the commercial potential of more targeted approaches.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aptamer will develop Optimer® binders targeted to critical factors of the complement system for an undisclosed sum. The targeted Optimers will help suppress unwanted immune responses in multiple diseases, including IgA nephropathy, a serious kidney disease with limited treatment options. Invizius’ H-Guard® technology, currently entering Phase 2 clinical trials, uses protein-based molecules to help suppress the immune response of the complement system. The use of Optimers instead could make the therapy safer, more precise, and less likely to cause side effects.

Optimers are synthetic oligonucleotide-based binders that offer several advantages over protein-based therapeutics, including enhanced specificity, biological stability, and reduced immunogenicity. These properties are expected to improve the safety and precision of Invizius’ H-Guard® platform.

Invizius selected Aptamer based on its proven track record in delivering high-performance binders under application-relevant conditions. Aptamer will retain intellectual property rights for the developed binders, strengthening its proprietary portfolio and enabling potential future licensing and commercialisation opportunities.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “This partnership with Invizius is a strong strategic fit with our licensing-led growth model. By integrating our Optimer® technology into their H-Guard® platform, we are not only advancing the therapeutic potential of complement system modulation but also building valuable Optimer® assets that support future licensing opportunities. By working closely with the Invizius team, we aim to develop solutions that not only improve treatment outcomes but also reduce side effects for patients across multiple disease areas, including IgA nephropathy. Our recent progress in enzyme modulation and commercial validation with top-tier pharmaceutical partners has demonstrated the recurring revenue potential of our binders. This collaboration further expands our footprint in high-value therapeutic markets and reinforces our commitment to generating long-term shareholder value through royalty and licensing income.”

Dr Magnus Nicolson, Chief Executive Officer of Invizius, commented: “At Invizius, we have developed innovative and patented H-Guard® based complement therapeutics that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with dysregulated complement systems. Partnering with Aptamer Group on this development programme allows us to leverage their Optimer® technology and our H-Guard® technology to manufacture highly specific, biologically stable, non-immunogenic aptamers for targeting the complement system in several high-value therapeutic indications, including IgA Nephropathy. Aptamer’s expertise in discovery under application-relevant conditions, combined with their proven ability to deliver high-performance binders, makes them an ideal partner. We are excited to initiate this development programme as we believe that aptamers have many advantages over protein therapeutics and will become an increasingly important therapeutic modality in the future.”

Please leave this field empty You might also enjoy reading Aptamer Group raises £2.0 million in share placing We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.