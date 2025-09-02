Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that it has signed a new therapeutic development agreement with Invizius, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on second-generation complement system therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases.

The complement system is a critical part of the immune response, but its dysregulation is implicated in a range of serious conditions. Current therapies often lack specificity and can result in significant side effects. The global market for complement-targeting therapies was valued at US$7.1 billion in 2024, highlighting the commercial potential of more targeted approaches.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aptamer will develop Optimer® binders targeted to critical factors of the complement system for an undisclosed sum. The targeted Optimers will help suppress unwanted immune responses in multiple diseases, including IgA nephropathy, a serious kidney disease with limited treatment options. Invizius’ H-Guard® technology, currently entering Phase 2 clinical trials, uses protein-based molecules to help suppress the immune response of the complement system. The use of Optimers instead could make the therapy safer, more precise, and less likely to cause side effects.

Optimers are synthetic oligonucleotide-based binders that offer several advantages over protein-based therapeutics, including enhanced specificity, biological stability, and reduced immunogenicity. These properties are expected to improve the safety and precision of Invizius’ H-Guard® platform.

Invizius selected Aptamer based on its proven track record in delivering high-performance binders under application-relevant conditions. Aptamer will retain intellectual property rights for the developed binders, strengthening its proprietary portfolio and enabling potential future licensing and commercialisation opportunities.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented:

“This partnership with Invizius is a strong strategic fit with our licensing-led growth model. By integrating our Optimer® technology into their H-Guard® platform, we are not only advancing the therapeutic potential of complement system modulation but also building valuable Optimer® assets that support future licensing opportunities. By working closely with the Invizius team, we aim to develop solutions that not only improve treatment outcomes but also reduce side effects for patients across multiple disease areas, including IgA nephropathy.

Our recent progress in enzyme modulation and commercial validation with top-tier pharmaceutical partners has demonstrated the recurring revenue potential of our binders. This collaboration further expands our footprint in high-value therapeutic markets and reinforces our commitment to generating long-term shareholder value through royalty and licensing income.”

Dr Magnus Nicolson, Chief Executive Officer of Invizius, commented:

“At Invizius, we have developed innovative and patented H-Guard® based complement therapeutics that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with dysregulated complement systems.

Partnering with Aptamer Group on this development programme allows us to leverage their Optimer® technology and our H-Guard® technology to manufacture highly specific, biologically stable, non-immunogenic aptamers for targeting the complement system in several high-value therapeutic indications, including IgA Nephropathy.

Aptamer’s expertise in discovery under application-relevant conditions, combined with their proven ability to deliver high-performance binders, makes them an ideal partner. We are excited to initiate this development programme as we believe that aptamers have many advantages over protein therapeutics and will become an increasingly important therapeutic modality in the future.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

    Aptamer Group has entered a new agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting the complement system for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The collaboration aims to enhance Invizius’ H-Guard® platform, currently in Phase 2 trials, by providing safer and more precise therapies, including potential treatments for IgA nephropathy.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances enzyme modulation projects and expands pharma collaboration

    Aptamer Group announced progress on its Optimer® enzyme modulation projects, including a 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal forecast to cover around 15% of annual overheads and further agreements under discussion with global enzyme distributors.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer secures contract Eetension with top 5 pharma partner

    Aptamer has extended its collaboration with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company to advance Optimer® binders into a fully functional ELISA assay. The agreement builds on the successful completion of the initial binder development phase, with Aptamer retaining IP ownership to support future commercialisation opportunities.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to host technical development update webinar

    Aptamer will hold a webinar on 14 August 2025 at 6:00 pm BST, led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr David Bunka, to present the latest data and progress across its technical development programmes.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports 41% revenue growth and new licensing deals

    Aptamer Group posted unaudited revenue of £1.20 million for the year ended 30 June 2025, up 41% from the previous year. The company secured two new royalty agreements and advanced multiple licensing discussions, supported by a strengthened cash position following a £1.83 million fundraise.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group extends Unilever collaboration for deodorant Optimers

    Aptamer Group has secured additional paid work from Unilever under their existing collaboration, advancing Optimers as deodorant actives with expanded stability testing ahead of on‑person trials.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple