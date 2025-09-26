Aptamer Group to present at ShareSoc Growth Company seminar in Leeds

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that the Company will be presenting at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at the Leonardo Hotel, Brewery Place, Leeds, LS10 1NE. Event registration opens at 4.30 pm and presentations commence at 5.00 pm.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Rapson, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation, offering investors the opportunity to engage directly with the Company and gain valuable insights into its recent progress.

For further information on the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar and registration, please visit the event website: https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-growth-company-seminar-in-person-event-leeds/

A link to Aptamer’s presentation will be made available on the Company website following the event.

