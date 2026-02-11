Follow us on:

Aptamer technology integrated into Twist’s new TrueAmp NGS Library Prep Kit

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced that Twist Bioscience Corporation has launched its new TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit, which uses Aptamer’s proprietary Optimer® binders as an enabling technology for stability at room temperature, within the TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit¹.

Product Launch

The TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit represents a significant advancement in next-generation sequencing (NGS) library amplification workflows. By using Aptamer’s Optimer® binders, the Twist TrueAmp Library Prep Kit delivers a new level of exceptional performance to Twist’s library preparation portfolio. These advantages are enabled by Twist’s in-house developed enzymes, including a previously developed ligase and a newly developed polymerase.

Engineered for NGS applications, the specialised TrueAmp polymerase maximises coverage across typically hard-to-sequence regions of the genome – while maintaining high accuracy during DNA copying. The kit delivers high yields even from low-input or degraded starting samples, which minimises amplification-introduced errors and results in more usable high-quality data. To streamline large-scale workflows, the Twist TrueAmp Library Prep Kit has been validated with the Twist HT-UDI adapter system, allowing for up to 3,072 unique indexes as well as Twist UMI adapters, ensuring precise strand identification and efficient multiplexing.  

Partnership Background

As announced in December 2025,2 Aptamer issued a non-exclusive license to Twist Bioscience for the use of the Optimer inhibitor for a proprietary high-fidelity polymerase.

This partnership strategically combines Twist Bioscience’s expertise in synthetic biology and genomics with Aptamer’s pioneering Optimer® binder technology to create solutions for the rapidly expanding next-generation sequencing market.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “We are delighted to play a small but significant part in Twist Bioscience bringing the TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit to market. This product launch demonstrates the real-world value of our Optimer® technology in enabling market-ready products.

In this hot-start PCR application, the Optimer® binder demonstrates robust performance, eliminating the need for two separate antibody reagents typically required in alternative methods. We look forward to the continued success of our collaboration with Twist Bioscience and the transformative impact this product will have in advancing genomics research and clinical applications.”

1.    TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit

1.    Twist Bioscience Launches Next Generation Library Preparation Kits Powered by Proprietary Enzymes

2.    Aptamer signs licensing agreement with Twist Bioscience

