Aptamer and Metir advance real-time water pathogen detection programme

Aptamer

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced the successful completion of Phase 1 of its collaboration with Metir plc (LON:MET), achieving the agreed technical feasibility objectives for the development of novel Optimer® binders for integration into Metir’s real-time, continuous Pathogen Detector platform.

As announced on 11 September 2025, Aptamer entered into a contract with Metir to develop novel Optimer® binders targeting the rapid detection within minutes of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in water, for potential incorporation into Metir’s continuous pathogen detection system.

Phase 1 Technical Milestone Achieved

Completed on time and on budget, Phase 1 work has met the agreed technical objectives, demonstrating the feasibility of developing high-affinity Optimer® binders suitable for potential use within Metir’s Pathogen Detector system. The programme has confirmed that Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts can be reliably identified and handled using Aptamer’s proprietary selection technology.

Importantly, no material technical barriers were identified during this initial feasibility phase. The results provide confidence in progressing to Phase 2, which will focus on full Optimer® selection, optimisation and further validation work.

Pathway to Proof of Concept and Commercial Device

Under the collaboration agreement, Aptamer will now continue to support Metir in Phase 2 of the programme, designed to finalise the Cryptosporidium Optimer® development for commercial use, which is expected to be completed in Q2 2026. Subject to successful optimisation and validation, Metir intends to progress towards development of a Proof of Concept operational device for field testing, currently targeted for H2 2026, followed by commercial launch in early 2027.

Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform has been designed as a market first to enable real-time, continuous water quality monitoring with rapid identification, within minutes, of targeted pathogen contamination, eliminating turnaround times needed for conventional laboratory-based testing methods. The in-line testing live data platform is intended to complement Metir’s existing Microtox® water monitoring portfolio and expand its addressable market into continuous biological pathogen detection.

Cryptosporidium is one of the most common waterborne pathogens. Recent Cryptosporidium incidents impacting public health in the UK have highlighted the operational, financial and reputational impact contamination events can have on water utilities and other organisations, reinforcing the need for fast response, robust and real-time monitoring systems. The Cryptosporidium diagnostic testing market stood at approximately US$1.2 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$2.5 billion by 2033.¹

The Company believes this collaboration demonstrates the commercial potential of Optimer® technology within advanced, continuous detection systems that support regulatory compliance, operational resilience and public health protection.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group plc, commented:

“The delivery of Phase 1 marks an important step in our collaboration with Metir and the development of its innovative Pathogen Detector platform. We look forward to supporting them further on this work as the programme moves into Phase 2.”

Bob Moore, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Metir, added:

“We are pleased to confirm the successful completion of Phase 1 of our collaboration with Aptamer and congratulate the project team on their excellent work. The results validate the technical approach underpinning our groundbreaking Pathogen Detector platform and demonstrate the feasibility of integrating Optimer® technology into a continuous rapid detection system.

This milestone provides a clear pathway to further optimisation and, subject to successful Phase 2 development, progression towards a Proof of Concept device for field testing followed by a final design commercial device.”

1.   https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/product/cryptosporidium-diagnostic-testing-market/

