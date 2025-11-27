Aptamer Group AGM statement highlights contract wins and growing order book

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 11:00 am today at the offices of Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR.

Dr Adam Hargreaves, Non-Executive Chairman, will provide the following statement:

“Since becoming Chairman last year, I am delighted to report a period of sustained commercial momentum and strategic progress. Lately, we have announced a series of significant contract wins, including partnerships and repeat business orders with three of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. This has contributed to an order book of signed contracts for FY26 of £1.95 million with seven months of the year remaining. This provides the Board with great confidence that revenue will materially exceed the prior year’s performance.

The consistent repeat business we have seen from top-tier pharmaceutical companies signals both the strategic potential and the increasing value being placed in our Optimer® platform by leading pharmaceutical companies. We continue to focus on developing licensable assets and retaining intellectual property or commercialisation rights in areas of high value, positioning the Group to capture significant long-term value through licensing and royalties. In our journey to reach a significant and critical value inflection point, it is pleasing to see Aptamer cover increasing levels of its operating cost base.

Adding to our opportunity landscape, we launched a Biomarker Discovery Service in August 2025, enhancing our capabilities to attract additional fee-for-service revenues in high value areas. We have also advanced key collaborations, including a therapeutic agreement with Invizius and a water-borne pathogen detection project with Metir plc.

To support this growth, we successfully raised £1.8 million through a July 2025 placing, at a modest discount, providing capital for operational expansion and Research and Development. Considering the solid progress, the Group achieved an impressive uplift in share price and total market cap over this past 12 months, positioning itself firmly as an established small-cap life-sciences company listed on the AIM market. The Board firmly believes that the growth trajectory has only just commenced and is encouraged by myriad opportunities available within the field and our increasing repeat business pipeline.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growing portfolio of licensable assets and securing licensing deals with near-term royalties, which will allow the Group to start building passive income streams. With ongoing investor engagement through webinars and events, and a focus on intellectual property retention, future licensing and success-based repeat business, we are well-positioned to drive shareholder value.

The Board looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress in due course.”