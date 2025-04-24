Aptamer Group publishes new Corporate Presentation and Investor Factsheet

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that it has published a new corporate presentation and investor factsheet.

The corporate presentation outlines Aptamer’s strategy, operational progress and financial performance, offering a comprehensive overview of the Group’s growth potential. Complementing this, the investor factsheet provides a succinct two-page summary, focused on highlighting key operational and financial metrics to support investors in their evaluation of the Group.

No new material information has been disclosed in either of these publications.

