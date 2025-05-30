Aptamer expands odour control collaboration with Unilever

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced the signing of a second Optimer discovery and development programme with global consumer goods leader, Unilever.

Under the new agreement, Aptamer will develop a novel panel of Optimer binders targeting an additional biological pathway associated with body odour formation, potentially providing Unilever with a second strategy to prevent the formation of body malodour. The agreement is structured on a fee-for-service basis, with Aptamer receiving an undisclosed six-figure sum for the development work.

This new programme builds on the success of the initial programme, which focused on inhibiting a key bacterial enzyme involved in body odour production. Optimers from the initial programme have passed internal validation and lab-based testing, both at Aptamer and Unilever, with on-person performance trials anticipated in 2025.

Unilever commands over 30 per cent of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent for its nearest competitor. With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent over the next five years, the commercial opportunity for Aptamer in personal care is significant. This collaboration highlights the scalability and cross-sector potential of the Optimer platform, traditionally applied in therapeutic and diagnostic markets, and now entering the high-volume consumer health space.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group, said: “I am excited by the additional project we are undertaking with Unilever. This project expands our partnership with Unilever in the odour control space. The excellent results produced by our team in the first project have resulted in a deepening partnership with Unilever, expanding on the applicability of our Optimer binders. “The first project is now moving toward on-person trials, and this deal positions us well to create multiple, licensable assets with a global powerhouse in the consumer health market. This second programme reflects the confidence Unilever has in the Optimer platform and the significant value we can unlock by expanding our offering into novel, large-scale applications like personal care.”

Dr Sam Samaras, Senior Vice President R&D, Unilever, said: “This new project with Aptamer Group reflects the positive nature of the collaboration thus far. This was the first time that Unilever has examined Optimer binders in cosmetic applications and the data so far have shown encouraging results. We have agreed on a follow up project targeting novel approaches for odour control using Optimer technology. We will continue to engage with the world class team at Aptamer Group to explore this and additional opportunities.”

