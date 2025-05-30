Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer expands odour control collaboration with Unilever

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced the signing of a second Optimer discovery and development programme with global consumer goods leader, Unilever.

Under the new agreement, Aptamer will develop a novel panel of Optimer binders targeting an additional biological pathway associated with body odour formation, potentially providing Unilever with a second strategy to prevent the formation of body malodour. The agreement is structured on a fee-for-service basis, with Aptamer receiving an undisclosed six-figure sum for the development work.  

This new programme builds on the success of the initial programme, which focused on inhibiting a key bacterial enzyme involved in body odour production. Optimers from the initial programme have passed internal validation and lab-based testing, both at Aptamer and Unilever, with on-person performance trials anticipated in 2025.

Unilever commands over 30 per cent of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent for its nearest competitor. With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent over the next five years, the commercial opportunity for Aptamer in personal care is significant. This collaboration highlights the scalability and cross-sector potential of the Optimer platform, traditionally applied in therapeutic and diagnostic markets, and now entering the high-volume consumer health space.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group, said: “I am excited by the additional project we are undertaking with Unilever. This project expands our partnership with Unilever in the odour control space. The excellent results produced by our team in the first project have resulted in a deepening partnership with Unilever, expanding on the applicability of our Optimer binders.

“The first project is now moving toward on-person trials, and this deal positions us well to create multiple, licensable assets with a global powerhouse in the consumer health market. This second programme reflects the confidence Unilever has in the Optimer platform and the significant value we can unlock by expanding our offering into novel, large-scale applications like personal care.”

Dr Sam Samaras, Senior Vice President R&D, Unilever, said: “This new project with Aptamer Group reflects the positive nature of the collaboration thus far. This was the first time that Unilever has examined Optimer binders in cosmetic applications and the data so far have shown encouraging results. We have agreed on a follow up project targeting novel approaches for odour control using Optimer technology. We will continue to engage with the world class team at Aptamer Group to explore this and additional opportunities.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer expands odour control collaboration with Unilever

    Aptamer Group plc has partnered with Unilever for a second Optimer program, aiming to innovate body odour control solutions in the personal care market.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer secures repeat contracts and new licensing deals

    Aptamer Group plc announces promising new data on its Optimer therapeutic delivery platform for liver fibrosis, showcasing broad therapeutic potential across various diseases.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer adapts Alzheimer’s test to ELISA and signs royalty deal

    Aptamer Group announces a breakthrough in Alzheimer's diagnostics with a new ELISA test utilising saliva samples, enhancing accessibility and rapid detection.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer licences Optimer binders for swine vaccines

    Aptamer Group plc has secured a significant global licensing deal with the University of Glasgow, advancing synthetic binders for vaccines in swine health.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer to present Optimer® liver targeting data at 2025 ASGCT

    Aptamer Group plc is set to unveil groundbreaking data on its Optimer® delivery vehicle for fibrotic liver disease at the 2025 ASGCT Annual Meeting.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group publishes new Corporate Presentation and Investor Factsheet

    Aptamer Group plc has released a new corporate presentation and investor factsheet, showcasing its strategic growth, operational progress, and financial performance in the life science industry.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.