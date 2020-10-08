Applied Graphene Materials launch new research and development service ‘Innovation Accelerator’

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of speciality graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has launched a new commercial service offering. ‘Innovation Accelerator’ is a unique end-to-end research and development service to support businesses in harnessing the potential of graphene in their products.

Through Innovation Accelerator, AGM’s unique offering can support customers through to product launch with this end-to-end service. The programme offers customers a range of innovative solutions, from exclusive graphene enhanced dispersions tailored for their system, to working directly with AGM’s technical experts to develop a customised project, formulation services and full system application testing and product characterisation.

Innovation Accelerator represents a potential new revenue stream for AGM and acknowledges its high-value support to customers during their product development phase, which can often last months. Partners will pay a one-off fee for a package to include research and development, quality control testing, on-going stability trials and a starter kit of a graphene dispersion. Tailored dispersions made to customers’ product specifications are priced separately.

The Innovation Accelerator offering will be made available to existing commercial partners as well as to companies with whom AGM is not yet formally engaged, and will be actively marketed via AGM’s distribution network which now spans the majority of Europe, North America, and Japan.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Graphene Materials, said: “The exciting product launches of our customers in recent days and months have been the result of extensive testing and collaboration with AGM’s outstanding technicians, who have developed unique proprietary IP in graphene dispersion and application. Without their ongoing support it would simply not have been possible for many of these ground-breaking, graphene-enhanced products to be brought to market so quickly, allowing our customers an early competitive advantage over their industry peers. I am confident that the formal launch of our Innovation Accelerator service will support growing momentum of product development both with AGM’s existing and new customers across the world, and I would like to pay tribute to the great skill and hard work of our talented team.”

