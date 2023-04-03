Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 49.7% Upside Potential

Antero Resources Corporation which can be found using ticker (AR) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 40 and 25 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $33.77. Now with the previous closing price of $22.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and the 200 day MA is $32.74. The market capitalization for the company is $6,817m. Find out more information at: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $10,205m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.9, revenue per share of 28.37 and a 11.6% return on assets.