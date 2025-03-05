Antero Resources Corporation Share Price Target ‘$44.18’, now 22.2% Upside Potential

Antero Resources Corporation which can be found using ticker (AR) have now 22 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $63.00 and $24.00 calculating the average target share price we see $44.18. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $37.24 while the 200 day moving average is $31.88. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.36B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $36.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,889,216,478 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 202.89, revenue per share of $13.89 and a 0.03% return on assets.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company operates in three segments: the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; marketing of excess firm transportation capacity, and midstream services through its equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation (Antero Midstream). The Company holds approximately 504,000 net acres of natural gas, NGLs and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin, primarily in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company has ownership in Antero Midstream Corporation, which consists of gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities, and interests in processing and fractionation plants.