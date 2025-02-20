Antero Resources Corporation Share Price Target ‘$44.14’, now 11.1% Upside Potential

Antero Resources Corporation with ticker code (AR) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $63.00 and $24.00 with the average share target price sitting at $44.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $36.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of 12.56B. The stock price is currently at: $40.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,945,171,590 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 224.17, revenue per share of $13.89 and a 0.03% return on assets.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company operates in three segments: the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; marketing of excess firm transportation capacity, and midstream services through its equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation (Antero Midstream). The Company holds approximately 504,000 net acres of natural gas, NGLs and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin, primarily in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company has ownership in Antero Midstream Corporation, which consists of gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities, and interests in processing and fractionation plants.