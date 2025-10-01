Follow us on:

Ampeak Energy secures planning approval for major 250MW battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables plc

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) has announced that Newport City Council committee has granted planning permission with conditions for the 250MW/1250MWh Battery Storage Project at its Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP), including the removal of 140,000 tonnes of historic pulverised stored ash at the site to be used in sustainable building products. The Afon Wysg 2 (AW2) project is a joint venture with Econergy International Limited (Econergy).

This is an exciting next step for the site and all the project partners involved in transforming the USEP. The transformation will see the previous site of two coal-fired power stations become one of the largest battery storage facilities in the UK, as well as a Sustainable Energy Park, attracting energy generation and large-scale end-users.

Ampeak Energy and Econergy will now work towards financial close of the project, which has a connection date of 2029.

AW2 is the third battery storage project to be developed at the USEP, which still has significant land and potential development opportunities that Ampeak Energy will continue to drive forward for the benefit of the local economy, the planet, and its shareholders.

To give perspective to the scale of this latest development at USEP it should be noted the AW2 site, once fully built, will be capable of storing 5 times the capacity of the AW1 240MWh project. Ampeak Energy reached financial close on this project, as announced on 5 August 2025.

The 11 acres of land at the AW2 site is owned by Ampeak Energy and will also attract revenues from rental income generated by the project once it reaches financial close.

Both local and national stakeholders recognise the redevelopment of the USEP as strategically significant in attracting and supporting continued investment in Wales, and beyond, especially in the growth sectors, such as A.I and large-scale data centres.

In just a few months, Ameak Energy has achieved financial close and started construction of its AW1 project, made significant steps towards planning permission for its MeyBESS Battery project in Scotland, and has now secured planning for its AW2 Battery Project at USEP.

Ampeak Energy would like to thank its project partner, Econergy, and all those who have put in considerable time to achieve this milestone.

Ampeak Energy secures planning approval for major 250MW battery project at Uskmouth

Ampeak Energy, in partnership with Econergy, has received conditional planning permission from Newport City Council for the 250MW/1250MWh Afon Wysg 2 battery storage project at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.
