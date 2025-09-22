Follow us on:

Ampeak Energy marks financial close of AW1 battery storage project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) was delighted to host a groundbreaking ceremony at its Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park to celebrate the financial close of its flagship AW1 Battery Storage Project. Political and business leaders were joined by the world-leading project team to see the progress being made on the AW1 Project and plans for future developments at the site.  

The Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park is on track to become one of the largest battery storage facilities in the UK. Its regeneration from a coal-fired power station to an energy park fit for the future is being delivered by the site’s owners and operators, Ampeak Energy.

Graham Reid, Ampeak Energy CEO, commented:

“The event was a great way to mark one of the most significant milestones in our history. The AW1 Project is already proving to be a catalyst for regeneration, and we would like to thank all those involved in bringing our vision to reality.

This was a great opportunity to showcase why this is such a strategically important site. The pace of delivery is a credit to the team, and its ability to be delivered quickly is vital as the country needs these projects online to support our energy system. Our project partners and stakeholders were amazed at the scale of the work on site, but also how much land is still available for future projects.

With construction of AW1 already underway and on schedule, and planning due this year on the AW2 project, which is twice the size of AW1, I am proud that we continue to ensure that our vision becomes a reality.”

Jessica Morden MP for Newport East, commented:

“This is a crucial site for our city, and for the future of Newport’s growing data and tech industries.

For decades, the Uskmouth site powered heavy industry and played a vital role in our local economy. Now, as it transforms into a sustainable energy park, it will help power the industries and jobs of tomorrow.

Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this exciting project to life.”

A group of people holding shovels AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Graham Reid, Ampeak Energy CEO, is joined by Ruth Jones MP (Left) and Jessica Morden MP (Right)

A group of people holding shovels in front of construction equipment AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Graham Reid, Ampeak Energy CEO, is joined by local MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones as well as senior members of the Ampeak Energy team and the key project partners: Jones Brothers, Nord/LB, Cardiff Capital Region and Canadian Solar SES.

A construction site with a body of water AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The view of the AW1 project at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. Attendees could see the scale and potential of the site, as well as the benefits of having extensive land and easy access to the grid and rail for this and future projects.

