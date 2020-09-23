Amino Technology enables Colsecor to launch new OTT services, SENSA, throughout Argentina

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO), the global provider of media and entertainment technology solutions, has announced AminoOS’ upcycling technology is enabling Colsecor, a leading Argentinian cable cooperative, to launch its new OTT services, SENSA, throughout Argentina.

– Extending device life: AminoOS upcycling delivers OTT through existing IPTV infrastructure

– Meeting consumer needs: IPTV subscribers access wide range of live TV, films and shows

– Cloud-based software: improving customer support and service

Amino is working with Pontis Technologies, a leading systems integrator focused on implementing end-to-end IPTV and OTT projects, to upcycle a range of deployed devices to bring SENSA service to Colsecor’s Argentinian customer-base.

AminoOS Enable software will provide Colsecor with the operational agility to deploy this innovative OTT service alongside its existing IPTV infrastructure. The Amino upcycling project will help Colsecor maximize existing investments for over 30 cooperatives throughout Argentina.

SENSA meets fast-moving consumer demands by offering IPTV subscribers access to more than 80 live television channels and over three thousand on-demand movies and TV shows.

Pontis Technologies has partnered with Amino since 2013, and is deploying Amino’s cloud-based service management solution, AminoSM Engage, for Colsecor. AminoSM Engage provides tools to help operators proactively support devices and improve service.

Whilst this project is not expected to generate material revenues for the Company in the year ending 30 November 2020, it is expected to secure recurring software revenues in due course, in keeping with Amino’s strategic focus.

Donald McGarva, Group CEO of Amino Technologies, said: “Providing upcycling and cloud solutions to Colsecor, a leading Argentinian cable cooperative, is another example of Amino’s successful and innovative transition to a software-led company in recent years. Using Amino technology, operators are able to offer consumers the ‘best of both worlds’: streaming features like greater content to pay-TV subscribers, and pay-TV features like quality of services to streamers. Operators are looking for ways to extend the life of their devices, improve customer experience and deliver greater customer service. Amino offers this by bridging traditional TV and on demand video and streaming.”

Miguel Factor, COO of Colsecor, said: “Amino’s ability to extend the functionality of our existing set-top boxes was a key financial enabler of the SENSA project. I am looking forward to our customers enjoying the exciting content made available as we continue the roll out of the exciting new SENSA service.”

