Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.25’, now 27.8% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (COLD) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $33.00 and $22.00 and has a mean share price target at $29.25. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $22.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The day 50 moving average is $26.01 while the 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of 6.59B. The stock price is currently at: $23.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,420,437,964 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.