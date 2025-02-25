Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$27.67’, now 23.9% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (COLD) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $31.00 and $22.00 with the average share target price sitting at $27.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The day 50 moving average is $21.67 while the 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of 6.39B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $22.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,913,584,895 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.35 and a 1.2% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.