Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.7% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (COLD) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $31.50 and $22.00 with the average target price sitting at $27.97. Now with the previous closing price of $21.40 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and the 200 day MA is $25.52. The market cap for the company is 6.36B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $22.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,309,558,360 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.