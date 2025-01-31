Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.1% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (COLD) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $31.50 and $22.00 and has a mean target at $27.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at $21.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and the 200 day MA is $25.46. The company has a market cap of 6.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $22.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,043,523,421 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.