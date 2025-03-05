Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$27.67’, now 23.4% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (COLD) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $31.00 and $22.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $27.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is $21.67 and the 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of 6.27B. The current share price for the company is: $21.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,735,657,243 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.35 and a 1.8% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.