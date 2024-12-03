Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.6% Upside Potential

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (COLD) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $33.00 and $22.00 calculating the mean target price we have $29.25. Now with the previous closing price of $23.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of 6.68B. The stock price is currently at: $23.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,186,489,804 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.