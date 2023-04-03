Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American States Water Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

American States Water Company which can be found using ticker (AWR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 83 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $92.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $87.83 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $90.57 while the 200 day moving average is $88.40. The market cap for the company is $3,286m. Find out more information at: https://www.aswater.com

The potential market cap would be $3,455m based on the market consensus.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.79% with the ex dividend date set at 17-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 42.13, revenue per share of 13.3 and a 4.26% return on assets.

