American Airlines Group – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 18.3% Upside Potential

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 26 and 8 with the average target price sitting at $17.12. Now with the previous closing price of $14.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and the 200 day moving average is $14.29. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $9,629m. Company Website: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $11,392m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 77.63, revenue per share of 75.3 and a 2.12% return on assets.