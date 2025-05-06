Anglo American Plc updates on Moranbah North and Peabody deal

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has noted the recent statement issued by Peabody Energy in relation to the definitive agreements announced on 25 November 2024 for Peabody to acquire Anglo American’s portfolio of steelmaking coal mines in Australia.

As previously announced, a small contained ignition occurred in the goaf at Moranbah North mine on 31 March 2025, resulting in the controlled and safe withdrawal of all personnel to the surface. Initial re-entry to Moranbah North mine was completed on 19 April 2025 and Anglo American is continuing to work closely with the safety regulator, Resources Safety & Health Queensland, industry experts and other key stakeholders as we progress towards a structured restart to longwall production once it is determined that it is safe to do so.

As a result of the progress made to date towards a safe restart and the information available, Anglo American does not believe that the stoppage at Moranbah North constitutes a Material Adverse Change in accordance with the definitive agreements with Peabody. Anglo American expects to continue working with Peabody towards addressing its concerns and satisfying the remaining customary conditions in those agreements that are required for completion of the Transaction.