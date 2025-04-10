Anglo American Plc updates on sale of steelmaking coal business to Peabody

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has noted the recent statement issued by Peabody Energy in relation to the definitive agreements announced on 25 November 2024 for Peabody to acquire Anglo American’s portfolio of steelmaking coal mines in Australia.

Anglo American continues to work with Peabody towards satisfying the remaining customary conditions in those agreements that are required for completion of the Transaction.

Anglo American is also making progress in relation to the temporary suspension of mining operations at the Moranbah North mine following what we believe to have been a minor ignition in the underground area of the mine on 31 March. Conditions in the mine normalised shortly afterwards and they remain stable, with data and camera footage showing no evidence of damage. Anglo American is working alongside industry experts and the safety regulator, Resources Safety & Health Queensland, to expedite re-entry into the mine and the subsequent safe resumption of mining operations.