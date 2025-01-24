Follow us on:

Amaroq Minerals publishes new episode of its South Greenland documentary series

Amaroq Minerals Ltd

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (LON, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining development Company with an extensive land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across Southern Greenland, has announced the release of the third episode of its South Greenland mining documentary series.

In the third episode titled “Gold in Greenland – Dust to Doré”, Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq Minerals, discusses the challenges and breakthroughs on the Company’s journey to achieving first gold pour at the Nalunaq gold mine in November last year.

The third episode, along with previous episodes, are available on the Company’s website:

https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/gold-in-greenland

