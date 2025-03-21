Follow us on:

Amaroq Minerals to publish Full Year results on Friday 28 March 2025

Amaroq Minerals Ltd

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (LON:AMRQ, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, will announce its Full Year results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 9am GMT. Details of how to join the presentation will be included in the results announcement.

Amaroq Minerals’ principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine.

