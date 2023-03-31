Altria Group, Inc. with 8.45% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 11.5% Potential Upside

Altria Group, Inc. with ticker code (MO) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 37 and has a mean target at $49.63. Now with the previous closing price of $44.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and the 200 moving average now moves to $44.88. The market cap for the company is $79,744m. Visit the company website at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $88,897m based on the market consensus.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.45% with the ex dividend date set at 23-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.99, revenue per share of 11.47 and a 20.11% return on assets.