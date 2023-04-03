Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.3% Upside Potential

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 199 with the average target price sitting at $204.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $153.39 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 33.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and the 200 day MA is $151.54. The market cap for the company is $2,367m. Visit the company website at: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,155m based on the market consensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.13% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 1.96, revenue per share of 234.5 and a 47.86% return on assets.