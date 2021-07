Allergy Therapeutics to present at the Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company specialising in allergy immunotherapy, today announced that the Group will be sharing key scientific findings from across its research portfolio at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress, taking place from 10-12 July 2021.

The EAACI Congress is the world’s largest scientific conference specialising in the field of allergy and clinical immunology and the flagship meeting of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, an association of more than 12,000 clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals, dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases.

Among its 17 posters being presented, Allergy Therapeutics will share findings from:

· a preclinical study evaluating the plant-based cucumber mosaic virus-like-particle (CuMV) used in the Group’s peanut allergy vaccine candidate, which is due to enter the clinic in 2022. This virus-like-particle (VLP) technology, genetically fused with peanut allergen, is a new strategy for peanut allergy vaccination.

· a retrospective cohort study, intending to reflect real world conditions, which used prescription data from patients in Germany to assess the impact of subcutaneous immunotherapy to treat grass or tree pollen allergies.

· three approaches examining the tolerability of, and impact on allergy symptoms from, ImmunoBON, the Group’s novel, protein-based oral product for the general treatment of allergies, which is based on the lower incidence of allergies shown by people who live near or on a livestock farm, the so-called “farm effect”.

Allergy Therapeutics will also be hosting two symposia; The Group’s Digital Company Symposium is being held on Saturday 10 July at 18:00-19:30 (CET) and will consist of three presentations covering Allergy Therapeutics’ latest publication on the MATA meta-analysis, lead by Prof. Ralph Mӧsges; the current landscape of insect venom allergy presented by Prof. Thilo Jakob, and the scientific background of our newest product, ImmunoBON, presented by Prof. Erika Jensen-Jarolim. A Live Q&A will follow the symposium where the audience will be able to ask questions to the speakers.

Following Erika’s presentation on ImmunoBON on Saturday evening, Franziska Roth-Walter will explain the role of iron deficiency and betalactoglobulin in atopy and how supplementing patients with these micronutrients can help to improve their quality of life in a mini hybrid symposium on Sunday 11 July at 09:00-09:30 (CET).

Manuel Llobet, CEO at Allergy Therapeutics, commented : “At Allergy Therapeutics, our mission is to transform lives by breaking new ground in immunology treatments. Our research programmes are going beyond symptom management, to focus on directly treating the cause of allergy. The research that we’re delighted to be sharing with research colleagues at this year’s EAACI congress demonstrates the strength of our science and our commitment to developing novel, short-course immunotherapies that can help patients to change the way they think about their allergies and better manage their conditions.”

The complete list of Allergy Therapeutics-sponsored abstracts accepted by EAACI for presentation is below.