Allergy Therapeutics showcases allergy immunotherapy leadership at EAACI 2022

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company specialising in allergy immunotherapy, has announced that the Group will be sharing key scientific findings from across its research portfolio at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress, taking place from today until 3 July 2022.

The EAACI Congress is the world’s largest scientific conference specialising in the field of allergy and clinical immunology and the flagship meeting of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, an association of more than 12,000 clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals, dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases.

Among its 18 posters being presented, Allergy Therapeutics will share:

· Further data from preclinical studies demonstrating the potential of the Group’s novel virus-like particle (VLP) based peanut allergy vaccine candidate (“VLP Peanut”) which will enter Phase I clinical evaluation later this year

· Detailed findings from the positive G309 exploratory field study which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Grass MATA MPL, the Group’s short-course subcutaneous allergen-specific immunotherapy (SCIT) candidate to address the cause of symptoms of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis due to grass pollen. These findings supported the design of G306, Allergy Therapeutics’ pivotal Phase III trial, which is on track for commencement later this year

· Preclinical and clinical studies examining the effect on pollen and dust mite allergies of immunoBON, the Group’s novel targeted micro-nutrition FSMP (Food for Special Medical Purpose) which is based on the so-called “protective farm effect”

Allergy Therapeutics will also be hosting two symposia during the congress:

· A hybrid symposium, “Advancing Allergen Immunotherapy”, taking place today, Friday 1 July 2022, 13:15 – 14:45 CET, and chaired by Professor Erika Jensen-Jarolim, MD, Clinical Immunologist, Division of Comparative Medicine, Messerli Research Institute, Medical University of Vienna, will consist of three presentations covering the optimisation of allergy immunotherapy study design, innovative approaches to allergy field trials and the potential of biomarker strategies in allergy immunotherapy trials.

· A digital mini symposium, “MicroCrystalline Tyrosine-associated allergoids: Reaching the top of the evidence pyramid”, taking place on Saturday 2 July 2022, 10:30 – 11:00 CET, presented by Professor Ralph Mösges, Fellow of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, Otorhinolaryngologist, Allergologist, University Hospital Cologne, Germany.

Manuel Llobet, Chief Executive Officer at Allergy Therapeutics, commented: “Allergy Therapeutics is committed to developing novel, short-course allergy immunotherapies to transform patients’ lives. With a strong presence at this year’s EAACI congress, where we are presenting 18 posters and hosting two symposia, we are demonstrating the strength of our science and our commitment to continued innovation. Our latest findings pave the way for the initiation of two key clinical trials later this year – a Phase III trial of our short-course grass pollen immunotherapy candidate, Grass MATA MPL, and the Phase I PROTECT trial of our peanut allergy vaccine candidate, VLP Peanut.”

The complete list of Allergy Therapeutics-sponsored abstracts accepted by EAACI for presentation are available on the Group’s website.

No new material price sensitive information is expected to be disclosed on Allergy Therapeutics at the EAACI Congress 2022.