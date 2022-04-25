Allergy Therapeutics shares positive data at the 2022 WAO-BSACI Conference

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, stated today that will share positive new data from across its research portfolio at the joint WAO (World Allergy Organisation) & BSACI (British Society for Allergy & Clinical Immunology) 2022 UK Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, from 25 to 27 April 2022.

Potential novel grass pollen immunotherapy

The first of the Group’s posters presents findings from the exploratory field study (G309) conducted to further optimise the trial design of the upcoming pivotal Phase III clinical trial (G306) investigating the Group’s wholly owned short-course grass pollen immunotherapy candidate, Grass MATA MPL. Data from the study, conducted in the US and EU, show that the immunotherapy demonstrated clinically relevant and statistically significant reductions in the daily symptoms and the use of relief medications after 6 subcutaneous allergen-specific immunotherapy (SCIT) injections in two different treatment regimens. The results highlight the potential of this novel, short-course immunotherapy targeting grass pollen allergies and support the route to registration in both Europe and the US.

Real-World-Evidence data of MCT®-associated allergoid SCIT platform

Another poster reports on the Group’s TARGET study. Real-World-Evidence data are becoming increasingly important for academia but also regulators. Real-World-Evidence allow insights into the therapeutic effectiveness of a drug but also disease modification and or long-term effectiveness of allergen immunotherapy (AIT). The aim of the “Tyrosine Allergoid Real World Evidence in Germany Effectiveness in AIT” (TARGET) study was to demonstrate the long-term benefit of MCT®-associated allergoid SCIT in routine clinical practice. The progression of allergic rhinitis (AR) and asthma was measured in patients receiving one of three allergoid SCIT in comparison to matched control groups without AIT using prescription data of more than 181,000 German patients within the statutory health insurance system based on the IMS® LRx database (IQVIA, Germany). The TARGET study demonstrated long-term benefits of allergoid SCIT including MCT®-associated allergoids on AR and asthma up to 9.5 years (Ø 6.3 years) of follow up in routine clinical practice.

The hypo-allergic potential of VLP Peanut against peanut exposure

The latest pre-clinical mechanistic data on Allergy Therapeutics’ peanut vaccine candidate, VLP Peanut, will also be showcased in a poster which illustrates how a vaccine incorporating the major peanut allergen (recombinant Ara h 2) has the potential to protect against all peanut allergens. The mouse anaphylaxis model of peanut allergy demonstrated that the vaccine candidate exhibited a non-reactogenic profile after intravenous challenge with whole peanut extract. This result further supports the hypo-allergic potential of VLP Peanut, in alignment with the results previously demonstrated using human blood cells, which is a vital quality in delivering a viable peanut allergy vaccine. Additional data being presented show that a single dose of VLP Peanut protected mice against anaphylaxis in a peanut sensitized mouse model. The upcoming Phase I PROTECT trial, the first human study exploring the potential of this peanut vaccine candidate will begin later in 2022, following FDA clearance of the Group’s IND application, with topline data expected in 2023.

The posters will be presented at the WAO & BSACI UK Conference on Tuesday 26 April between 11:05 – 14:00 (BST) https://wao-bsaci.org/. Abstracts of each will be made available on the Company website.