Allergy Therapeutics ImmunoBON voted Most Innovative Product of 2021

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology pharmaceutical company specialising in allergy vaccines, has announced that ImmunoBON, the Group’s patented protein-based oral product for the general treatment of allergies, has been voted Most Innovative Product 2021 at the Pharma Trends Image and Innovation Awards in Germany.

The awards, held every year, are based on the Pharma Trend benchmark study, which seeks the views of 700 physicians, 100 pharmacists and 600 patients in Germany.

ImmunoBON, which Allergy Therapeutics launched in Germany and Austria earlier this year, replicates the reduced allergic reactions seen in people who live on or close to livestock farms – the so called ‘farm effect’. It offers an innovative treatment approach for patients with mild allergies, the largest segment of the allergy market.

Latest data support its use as a treatment for birch and house dust mite allergies and Allergy Therapeutics is currently exploring its potential across a broader patient population.