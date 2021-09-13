Allergy Therapeutics encouraging secondary endpoint data from successful VLP Peanut 001 trial

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology pharmaceutical company specialising in allergy vaccines, has announced the secondary endpoint results from an ex-vivo biomarker study VLP001 which evaluated the Group’s novel virus-like particle based peanut allergy vaccine candidate.

The secondary endpoint results demonstrated a reduced IgE binding capacity to B cells of VLP Peanut suggesting a promising safety profile with reduced potency to induce allergic reactions.

Further, the results provide a strong indication for the products’ efficacy potential, promoting a class switch from the allergic Th2 pathway to the more tolerogenic Th1 pathway;

· Lower ability to elicit Th2 and Tfh (T follicular helper) cells

· Strong ability to promote IFN- γ and Th1 cells

· Promotion of selected regulatory B cell subsets

Previously announced primary endpoint data demonstrated a significant 24-fold reduction in basophil activation and histamine release compared to exposure to the major allergen Ara h2, these results provide strong confidence in the beneficial immunologic mode of action of VLP Peanut.

The VLP001 study took place at Imperial College London and evaluated the Group’s short-course VLP Peanut vaccine candidate. In combination with the primary outcome data, these secondary endpoint results are encouraging and provide strong support for the human translation of the pre-clinical results and strong confidence in the data to be generated in the planned Phase I PROTECT study. The data also provide important information to establish the starting dose for PROTECT, which is expected to commence in Q1 2022.

The Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Llobet, will host a webinar on Friday 17th September, when he will be joined by Dr. Mohamed Shamji of Imperial College London, who will provide an overview of the results of the VLP001 study. In addition, Dr. Matthew Heath, Principal Scientist at Allergy Therapeutics will be discussing the scientific background of the vaccine candidate and the concept of using VLPs to address peanut allergy. Those wishing to view the webinar are encouraged to visit the Group website ( www.allergytherapeutics.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/ ) and register for the event.

Manuel Llobet, CEO of Allergy Therapeutics , stated: “We are pleased to see such encouraging secondary endpoint data, following the primary endpoint that we announced just a few weeks ago. These ex-vivo data, using human cells, clearly suggest that the vaccine candidate does not only have hypoallergic potential but also has the ability to induce a protective immune-response upon administration. This is a vital step in our journey to provide a safe and sustained effective treatment solution to those affected by peanut allergy; we look forward to progressing with the clinical programme and to initiate the PROTECT study in 2022.”